WASHINGTON (AP) — Media reports say two people are dead and at least six are injured after a shooting at a community event in the nation’s capital.
The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2cG9rBc ) reports that the Saturday night shootings happened during a community concert in the Anacostia/Barry Farm area of Washington, D.C.
One of those injured was a boy about 8 years old.
Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham was quoted as saying that those who were injured did not have life-threatening injuries.
