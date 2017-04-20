WOSS, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say rail cars loaded with logs crashed into an unsuspecting work crew, killing two people and injuring three in a small town on Vancouver Island on the Pacific coast.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says the accident happened Thursday in Woss, which is in the northern part of the island.
RCMP Cpl. Tammy Douglas says the train cars derailed and it took a significant effort by rescue crews to deal with those who were trapped.
The rail cars were not connected to a train engine. The area is a transfer zone where loaded rail cars pass through before being connected to locomotives.
Most Read Stories
- Live updates: What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- 2 police officers shot in downtown Seattle, 1 suspect dead, 2nd in custody WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.