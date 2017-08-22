MIAMI (AP) — Two tourists are dead after their personal watercraft crashed into a bridge in a Florida bay near Miami Beach.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that 30-year-old Julio Monteiro, of Brockton, Massachusetts, and his passenger, 34-year-old Sabrina Daniels, of Atlanta, were transported to a Miami trauma center after Monday evening’s crash. Both later died from their injuries.
A commission news release says the watercraft was traveling near a causeway that connects Miami to Miami Beach and crashed into a concrete support for a bridge that leads from the causeway to a manmade residential island. Authorities say Monteiro and Daniels were ejected into the water.
The crash remains under investigation.
