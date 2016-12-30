WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday following a concert.

Wallingford Police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed.

Officers found two dead. Spokeswoman Lt. Cheryl Bradley identified them as 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven.

She says the incident doesn’t appear to be directly related to the rapper.

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Bradley says it appears they weren’t directly involved.

No one is in custody. Authorities didn’t immediately release suspect information.

The Oakdale was closing when the shooting occurred.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was recently under house arrest after violating probation for the fourth time in eight years.