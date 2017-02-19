LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twelve years ago, widespread destruction from Hurricane Katrina on the Gulf Coast helped compel federal engineers 2,000 miles away in California to remake a 1950s-era dam. They constructed a massive steel-and-concrete gutter that would manage surging waters in times of torrential storms.
The nearly $1 billion auxiliary spillway at Folsom Dam is scheduled to be completed later this year. It stands in contrast to the troubles 75 miles away at the state-run Oroville Dam, where thousands of people fled last week after an eroded spillway threatened to collapse.
The failure could have sent a 30-foot wall of floodwater gushing into three counties.
The two dams illustrate widely diverging conditions at dams across California and underscore the challenge of maintaining older dams with outdated designs.
