NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A car fleeing Louisiana State Police troopers has crashed in New Orleans, killing a 2-year-old girl and a man who were thrown from the vehicle. Police say a third man killed himself at the scene.
Trooper Melissa Matey said the chase began Wednesday afternoon in downtown New Orleans when troopers noted a car with stolen license plates. It ended in eastern New Orleans when the car struck another vehicle, veered off the road and crashed into a fence.
Matey did not release the names of the deceased.
She said troopers in multiple units had tried to avoid a pursuit by “boxing in” the car before activating their patrol car lights. But, the driver backed up and maneuvered away.
