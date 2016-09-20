Share story

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Two upstate New York police officers have been suspended without pay after they were investigated for allegedly using a golf cart to run down and kill a groundhog during a golf outing.

The Times Union of Albany reports (http://bit.ly/2ddtWVC ) officials in the city of Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER’) said Monday that the officers were suspended because they failed to disclose to their police department that authorities in nearby Troy were investigating the killing of a woodchuck on a golf course in July.

Witnesses told police the two officers used a golf cart to chase the animal around, then ran over and killed it during a police union golf outing in Troy.

Troy police said earlier this month they wouldn’t charge the officers because there wasn’t enough information to warrant charges.

