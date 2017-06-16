CHICAGO (AP) — Investigators say two children were shot at a Chicago playground during a school picnic when someone in a car opened fire on nearby teenagers.
Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand outside Warren Elementary School on Friday.
Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says the injuries aren’t considered life threatening.
Chicago Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., shortly after school officials ordered some former students to leave the picnic on the city’s South Side.
Johnson says the former students were on a street corner when someone fired at them, and when they ran toward the playground, the girls were shot. Johnson says police have recovered a vehicle and are questioning “persons of interest.”