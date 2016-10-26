ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say two guests who tried to carry guns into Walt Disney World theme parks have been charged with carrying a concealed firearm.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Michael Langston of Louisiana was arrested at Epcot, and 23-year-old Baleigh Turner of Alabama was arrested at Disney’s Animal Kingdom a short time later on Monday.
Arrest reports say Langston revealed his gun after a Disney security officer selected him for a random metal detector screening, while Turner’s weapon turned up in a search of her backpack, and neither had a valid concealed weapons permit. Both were released from jail, where records didn’t list attorneys.
Disney bans guns from its parks, and even guests with weapons permits can face trespassing charges.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.