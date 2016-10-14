ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Two people charged in the killing of a 95-year-old Massachusetts man during a home invasion have been held without bail.
Not-guilty pleas were entered Friday in Orange District Court for Joshua Hart and Brittany Smith at separate arraignments on charges including murder.
Authorities say the 23-year-old Hart and the 27-year-old Smith killed Thomas Harty and seriously injured his wife during an Oct. 5 home invasion in Orange. Prosecutors say the suspects were looking for a car and money so they could leave Massachusetts and avoid charges in an unrelated case.
The suspects from Athol (ATH’-uhl) fled the area and were caught Saturday in a rental truck outside a Wal-Mart in Rockbridge County, Virginia.
Their attorneys did not argue for bail.
