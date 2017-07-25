WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have charged two people with fatally beating a woman with a stick after following a trail of blood that led to a home.

WKYT-TV reported Monday that a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy found 36-year-old Michelle E. Marlow of Williamsburg dead in a bedroom. The deputy found a man and a woman elsewhere in the home with blood on them. Court documents say they couldn’t explain the blood.

A witness told investigators he saw the man and woman strike the victim in the head with a stick, and a second witness said he saw the man drag the woman inside.

Investigators arrested Chris James Lowe and Lori Chanell Mattie and charged them with murder. Lowe also is charged with tampering with physical evidence. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com