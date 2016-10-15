BOSTON (AP) — Officials say the two Boston police officers shot and wounded remain in critical but stable condition.

In Twitter posts Saturday, the Boston Police Department said Officer Matt Morris was undergoing surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The department also said that Police Commissioner William Evans visited Officer Richard Cintolo at the hospital Saturday morning and said he was in good spirits. Cintolo had surgery on Friday.

It said the department was grateful to the hospital staff for their lifesaving work.

Cintolo and Morris were shot Wednesday night and seriously wounded as they responded to a domestic disturbance. The man who shot them was killed by police.

More than 100 people on Friday evening marched in the East Boston neighborhood where they were shot to honor the officers.