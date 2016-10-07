ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official says two suicide car bombers have blown themselves up in the outskirts of Ankara after being stopped by police.
Governor Erkan Topaca said the two bombers — a man and a woman — died in the incident Saturday outside a horse farm but no one else was hurt.
Topaca says the assailants are thought to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which has carried out a series of suicide car bombings over the past year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.