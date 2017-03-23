Nation & World 2 bank employees, attorney, police officer identified as victims in northern Wisconsin shootings Originally published March 23, 2017 at 11:45 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WESTON, Wis. (AP) — 2 bank employees, attorney, police officer identified as victims in northern Wisconsin shootings. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPolice: Repeatedly deported MS-13 gang member abused child
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.