GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland men have been charged with taking more than $21,000 worth of alcohol from trucks parked at a county facility.

Police in Montgomery County said in a statement that the alcohol was stolen from trucks parked at the Department of Liquor Control warehouse in Gaithersburg. Police say the Department of Liquor Control reported more than half a dozen thefts from February to May.

During a theft May 28, Department of Liquor Control security saw a suspect on video and called police. Police approached the driver of a car parked near the warehouse and found multiple stolen boxes of alcohol.

The driver, 27-year-old Jean Auguste of Lanham, was arrested. Police say 31-year-old Kelvin Eugene Snowden Jr., a Department of Liquor Control employee, was arrested Wednesday and charged in the case.