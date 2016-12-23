TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two women have been arrested as accomplices in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of a New Jersey woman who was using a Lyft vehicle when she was shot by a gunman.

The unknown gunman in the Nov. 30 slaying of 27-year-old Amber Dudley remained on the loose Friday.

Prosecutors say he hopped into the back of the ride-hailing vehicle in Trenton and demanded money from Dudley. Police say the Collingswood woman was shot in the torso and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kasey DeZolt was arrested Thursday in Morrisville, Pennsylvania; Dominique Richter was arrested Wednesday in Trenton. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.