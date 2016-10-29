COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a missing man whose body was found in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested late Friday on investigation of homicide, while the other man was taken into custody on related charges.

The body of 41-year-old William “Bo” Kirk of Coeur d’Alene was found Tuesday. He was reported missing Oct. 22 after leaving work at the Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls. A few hours later his truck was found on fire near Athol.

Police previously released surveillance video of a masked man in Kirk’s vehicle using Kirk’s card at several cash machines to withdraw money.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the suspects.