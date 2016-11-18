NEW YORK (AP) — Two men arrested in the stabbing death of a Connecticut man who had attended a party at a luxury apartment in New York City are now charged with concealing a corpse and hindering prosecution.

James Rackover, of New York City, and Lawrence Dilione, of Jersey City, New Jersey, were arrested on charges that initially included murder. They were arraigned only on the lesser charges.

Nonetheless, during the hearing late Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Carter alleged that “one or both of these people committed a murder.”

Authorities found a body in Oceanport, New Jersey, on Wednesday while investigating the disappearance of Joseph Comunale (kahm-yoo-NAHL’-ee), of Stamford.

Rackover’s lawyer says the case has “serious problems” and will be “vigorously” contested.

Dilione’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.