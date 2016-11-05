WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington say two people face charges for offenses that happened during an anti-corruption march in Washington.

Police said in a statement that they saw graffiti on buildings and sidewalks in the area of Saturday’s Million Mask March, which organizers describe on their Facebook page as a march against government and corporate corruption. Police photographs appear to show the word “corrupt” and images of English anti-hero Guy Fawkes spray painted at the Federal Bureau of Investigation building on Pennsylvania Avenue. They also show graffiti at the Trump International Hotel. Police say a police cruiser was also damaged.

Police say they arrested 27-year-old Eric Roberts of Florida and charged him with defacing the FBI building and resisting arrest. Police say they also charged 35-year-old Danny Hamilton of Louisiana with destruction of District of Columbia government property — the police cruiser — and resisting arrest.