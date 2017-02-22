AUBURN, Ky. (AP) — Two Amish men from Kentucky who sued the city of Auburn’s mayor and police chief over an ordinance requiring horses to wear excrement-catching bags within city limits have voluntarily dismissed their federal lawsuit.
The Bowling Green Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2mlVDPw) Dan Mast and Emanuel Miller, who are members of Auburn’s Swartzentruber Amish community, argued in October court filings that the ordinance violated the community’s right to practice its religion. Named as defendants in the lawsuit were the city of Auburn, about 15 miles southwest of Bowling Green, its Mayor Mike Hughes and its Police Chief Larry Jones.
On Monday, attorney Dan Miller, who represents the plaintiffs, filed a notice that they were voluntarily dismissing their claims.
Attorney Travis Locke says he believes Mast and Miller dismissed the lawsuit because the Amish community is troubled by the amount of publicity they are receiving.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com
