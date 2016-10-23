LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A settlement has been reached between the Michigan House of Representatives and aides to two former state representatives who alleged they were wrongfully fired after reporting their bosses’ extramarital affair and other misconduct.

The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2eEKG91 ) that the deal was reached last week and that the settlement was confirmed by Gideon D’Assandro, spokesman for House Speaker Kevin Cotter.

Details were not immediately available.

Keith Allard and Ben Graham sued the state House of Representatives in December 2015 in federal court.

They were joint staffers for ex-Reps. Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat until July 2015. Gamrat was expelled from office, while Courser resigned rather than be kicked out.

Courser is facing criminal charges related to the scandal. He denies wrongdoing. Charges against Gamrat were dismissed by a judge.

