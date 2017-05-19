MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two Cuban fishermen who had been adrift for three days without food or water.
Coast Guard officials said in a news release that Cuban Board Guard contacted them Wednesday after the fishing boat didn’t return to Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba.
Officials got a mayday call Thursday from a disabled vessel off the Florida Keys matching missing boat’s description.
The U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the men, who were treated at a hospital and will be returned to Cuba.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Chris Cornell, leading voice for Soundgarden and Seattle grunge, dies in suicide
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen arrested after alleged assault of Uber driver
- Dying mother-in-law’s newfound warmth presents dilemma | Dear Carolyn
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
The Coast Guard recently released statistics illustrating the dramatic drop in the number of Cuban migrants trying to reach U.S. shores by sea since President Barack Obama ended the “wet foot, dry foot” policy in January. The number has held at zero since April 1.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.