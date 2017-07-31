DEBORDIEU BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Firefighters say two 12-year-old girls have been bitten by a small shark off the South Carolina coast.
Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman told news outlets that firefighters were called to the DeBordieu Beach part of Georgetown County on Saturday.
The girls were in a raft when a shark about 2 or 3 feet (0.60 meters) long jumped aboard and thrashed about. One girl was bitten on her thigh and was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where she was in stable condition.
The other girl did not require hospitalization.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Seahawks rookie DT Malik McDowell injured in ATV accident, recovery timeline uncertain
- Here's what we learned from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp WATCH
- UW football fall camp roster: Cornerback Byron Murphy is the new No. 1
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
Their names have not been released.