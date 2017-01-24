STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first of 37 suspects charged in the fraternity hazing death of a New York City college student in Pennsylvania has been sentenced.
Twenty-five-year-old Ka-Wing Yuen was placed on five years’ probation Monday, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine.
He pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to conspiracy to hinder apprehension and conspiracy to haze for helping cover up the death of Chun “Michael” Deng.
Deng was an 18-year-old pledge of the Pi Delta Psi fraternity at Baruch College when he died in December 2013.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
Police say fraternity brothers tackled and otherwise assaulted the blindfolded Deng until he lay dying at a rental house in the Poconos.
Five frat brothers await trial on murder charges.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.