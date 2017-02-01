SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery has been moved to a women’s prison.
California corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton said 57-year-old Shiloh Heavenly Quine was admitted to the Central California Women’s Facility on Wednesday.
The prison northwest of Fresno holds about 2,900 women.
Quine previously was at a men’s prison, although she has been living as a woman since 2009.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
The convicted killer, who is serving a life prison sentence, underwent the surgery in December after a court settlement.
Her case led California to become the first state to set standards for transgender inmates to apply to receive the surgery. It also led a federal magistrate to provide transgender female inmates housed in men’s facilities with items such as nightgowns, scarves and necklaces.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.