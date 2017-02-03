RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has set a $1 million bond for a North Carolina man accused of shooting and killing a young black man leaving a neighbor’s house party.
News outlets report a judge set the bond Friday for 39-year-old Chad Copley.
Copley is charged with murder in the Aug. 7 death of 20-year-old Kouren-Rodney Thomas.
Authorities say Copley fired a shotgun from inside his garage after calling police to complain of “hoodlums” in his neighborhood. Thomas’ mother says he was struck while walking with a friend to their car.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
Copley, who is white, told a dispatcher he “fired a warning shot” to people “showing a firearm.” But the party’s host says he didn’t see anyone with a gun.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.