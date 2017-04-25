BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The entire estate of 1960s pop artist Marisol has been donated to a New York museum.
The estate includes more than 100 sculptures spanning the artist’s 60-year career and will go to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
Albright-Knox was the first museum to buy her sculptures in 1962 and announced Tuesday the artist bequeathed her estate based on her longstanding ties with it.
The bequest includes 150 works on paper, thousands of photographs, a group of works by other artists, Marisol’s tools and her New York loft apartment.
The Venezuelan-American artist was born Maria Sol Escobar in 1930 and began exhibiting in New York in the late 1950s. Her tableaus of carved wooden figures embellished with drawings, fabric and found objects were influenced by pre-Columbian art and the works of Robert Rauschenberg.
She died last year at 85.
