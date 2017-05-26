OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Officials say scaffolding and wet concrete apparently gave way at a building site in the San Francisco Bay Area, injuring at least 19 workers.
Hospital spokesman Clayton Warren said emergency crews transported the injured from Friday’s partial collapse at a construction site in Oakland to Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and two other hospitals.
Oakland police said in an email that no one was killed.
Police initially told reporters at the scene that 13 workers were injured. KNTV of San Jose reported most of the injuries were minor, including scrapes and bruises.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'
The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately known.