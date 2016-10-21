SANDSTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a teenager has died after shooting himself while playing a Russian Roulette-style game during his 18th birthday party.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2ezFUrW) court documents show police found Austin Balcarcel with a gunshot wound to his head Sunday at a home in Sandston.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Balcarcel’s friend told police he and Balcarcel were in the garage when Balcarcel pulled out a revolver, opened it, closed it, spun it around once and put it to his head, pulling the trigger. The gun clicked, but the teen then pulled the trigger a second time and the gun went off.

Henrico County police Lt. Chris Garrett says police are still investigating.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com