SANDSTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a teenager has died after shooting himself while playing a Russian Roulette-style game during his 18th birthday party.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2ezFUrW) court documents show police found Austin Balcarcel with a gunshot wound to his head Sunday at a home in Sandston.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Balcarcel’s friend told police he and Balcarcel were in the garage when Balcarcel pulled out a revolver, opened it, closed it, spun it around once and put it to his head, pulling the trigger. The gun clicked, but the teen then pulled the trigger a second time and the gun went off.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Port Angeles woman accused of sexual contact with boy, dog
- Trump mocks critics: I'll accept election results — if I win WATCH
Henrico County police Lt. Chris Garrett says police are still investigating.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.