Share story

The Associated Press

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a Georgia toddler who was shot at his home in suburban Atlanta.

Henry County police Lt. Mike Ireland tells local news organizations the 18-month-old was shot Saturday afternoon. He says the toddler and his 3-year-old brother were in a bedroom with a few other family members. One of the adults set down a loaded handgun.

Ireland says one of the brothers picked up the gun and pulled the trigger. The 18-month-old was shot in the head.

Police are trying to determine whether the 3-year-old fired the shot or if the toddler shot himself.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The child was rushed to Piedmont Henry Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ireland says no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press