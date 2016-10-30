STOKESDALE, N.C. (AP) — More than a dozen people are recuperating after a church bus from Virginia crashed into an SUV headed in the wrong direction on a North Carolina highway.
The State Highway Patrol said 17 people ranging in age from one month to 90-years-old were injured in the crash early Sunday. Troopers said most were aboard a 15-passenger, rented van carrying members of a Jehovah’s Witness congregation from Martinsville, Virginia, to Salisbury, North Carolina.
The State Patrol says in a news release the SUV’s driver was charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, misdemeanor child abuse and other charges. Troopers say 35-year-old Diadra Rachel Shaffer of Stokesdale was driving with her infant in the back of the SUV.
Shaffer did not have a listed home telephone number Sunday.
