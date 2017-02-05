WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — The 16-year-old victim of an Ohio school shooting has returned home after several days in the hospital as a court case continues against the suspect.
Ryan Cole, the father of victim Logan Cole, said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that Logan was home. A video showed well-wishers greeting the teen as he was driven past them.
Logan Cole was hospitalized in Columbus with injuries from the shooting that required surgery.
Authorities allege 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. Serna is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other counts. He has denied the charges.
Most Read Stories
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Live updates: The latest in Washington state since judge halted Trump's travel ban
- Trump’s ‘so-called judge’ is a highly regarded GOP appointee WATCH
A Champaign County judge on Friday ordered a competency evaluation of Serna at the request of his attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.