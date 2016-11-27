GRINDSTONE, Pa. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old junior firefighter inside a Pennsylvania fire station.
State police say George Matis, of Republic, has been charged with criminal homicide. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Authorities say the unidentified teenager was shot Sunday at the Republic Volunteer Fire Company in Redstone Township in Fayette County, about 45 miles south of Pittsburgh.
Redstone Township police responding to a report that someone had been shot inside the fire station found the teen with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire company said on its Facebook page that a parade and other events scheduled for Sunday night had been canceled “due to an emergency.”
