GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police say at least 16 people were killed and 50 injured when a truck taking them to a Sunday church service overturned after hitting a concrete barricade on a highway in India’s remote northeast.
Police say some people were flung into a deep gorge in the mountainous area by the impact of the accident. The injured, some in serious condition, were hospitalized.
Arun Kembhavi, a Meghalaya state government administrator, says the driver apparently lost control of the truck at a sharp bend as he was speeding near Nongspung, a small town in the state.
Accidents are common on Indian roads, with most blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
