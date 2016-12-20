RENO, Nev. (AP) — A fraternity on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno where an 18-year-old pledge died in October has been suspended for 15 years for violating the school’s alcohol policy.
The school said in a statement Tuesday its Office of Student Conduct launched an investigation at the Sigma Nu Fraternity on Oct. 17 after learning the freshman pledge candidate was injured at the fraternity house the day before.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Ryan Abele of Concord, California fell down a staircase and subsequently ruptured a main artery to his brain. He died 12 days later.
In addition to the alcohol violation, UNR said Sigma Nu broke student conduct codes and an agreement regarding recognition of fraternizes and sororities.
Sigma Nu has until Dec. 29 to appeal. The school says a separate investigation led by campus police is continuing.
