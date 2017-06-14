BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy in the Denver area has been charged with killing a 10-year-old girl and could be tried as an adult.
Adams County District Attorney Dave Young said Wednesday after a closed hearing that the boy was charged with first-degree murder with intent to kill after deliberation, and first-degree murder of a child under 12 by someone in a position of trust.
Young said he intends to prosecute the boy as an adult. Authorities have not released the boy’s name.
Kiaya Campbell of Thornton was found dead June 8 after her family reported her missing the previous night.
