THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.
Kiaya Campbell was reported missing in the city of Thornton on Wednesday, and her body was found the next day about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from her father’s house. Investigators said her body had signs of severe trauma.
Kiaya was last seen with the 15-year-old son of her father’s girlfriend.
Police wouldn’t confirm if he was the boy arrested Saturday night. The girlfriend’s son had reported that he and the girl had gotten separated during a thunderstorm.
Most Read Stories
- Counterprotest overshadows Seattle’s ‘March Against Sharia’; assault arrests follow main event WATCH
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- First to lose Obamacare? The sickest county in the state | Danny Westneat
- Why many Seattle NBA fans prefer Sodo arena project over KeyArena rebuild
Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says that because the boy is a juvenile, his name will not be released.
Investigators didn’t release other details, including a possible motive.