LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who was playing with a cigarette lighter started a fire at a South Florida apartment complex.

Assistant Lauderhill Fire Chief Jeff Levy says no injuries were reported but the Monday night fire displaced 15 residents.

Levy tells the Sun Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2mAdKEU ) investigators questioned the child, who admitted playing with the lighter. He says the boy tried to put the fire out with water from the kitchen, but the room was quickly consumed by flames.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who need help with temporary housing.

Levy says the child is being referred to a juvenile fire-setter program administered by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

‘

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/