JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A collision between a Vietnamese freighter and an Indonesian sailboat left 15 people missing off Indonesia’s East Java province, an official said Sunday.
The cargo ship MV Thaison 4 and the KM Mulya Sejati, which was carrying 27 people, collided before dawn Saturday off Tuban district, said the head of the local Disaster Mitigation Agency, Joko Loediyono.
Media reports quoted witnesses as saying the Indonesian boat capsized after being hit from behind by the freighter, which is now being moored in Lamongan town for investigation. The freighter, loaded with tapioca flour, was reportedly heading to Tanjung Perak seaport in East Java’s capital of Surabaya.
All of the victims were from the Indonesian boat, and 12 were rescued and rushed to a hospital for examination.
Most Read Stories
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- 35 reasons the Seahawks' Jon Ryan is the punter we all want to be
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
A search for the missing has been underway with the help of the navy, which deployed two warships, Loediyono said.
Sea accidents are common in Indonesia, where boats are a popular and relatively cheap form of transportation in the world’s largest archipelago nation, which spans more than 17,000 islands with a population of 256 million.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.