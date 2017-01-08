FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Officials say 15 people have been injured in a crash involving a passenger van and a box truck on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod.
The crash happened Sunday evening in Falmouth (FAL’-muth).
All of the injured were in the passenger van. They were taken to area hospitals. Officials say four people suffered serious injuries, but are expected to survive.
No charges have been filed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
