LONDON (AP) — Fourteen children who have been living in a border refugee camp in northern France are due to arrive in Britain to be reunited with their families.
They are the first of dozens of children from the Calais camp to be resettled in the U.K. this week.
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams says the children will register at a government building in south London Monday before being reunited with relatives at local churches.
Under pressure from charities, religious leaders and French authorities, Britain has agreed to accept scores of children from Calais.
Thousands of migrants fleeing war and hardship have reached the English Channel port town in the hope of making it to Britain.
France says it will soon close the slum-like camp known as the “jungle” where many live.
