NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say at least 14 people died when a small truck carrying them fell into a canal after smashing into a concrete railing on a highway in northern India.
Police officer Hem Pal Singh says another 22 people have been injured in the accident early Friday in Etah district in Uttar Pradesh state.
Singh says the victims were returning home after attending a pre-wedding ceremony. He says the driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.
Driver fatigue, negligence, poor quality roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in India.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
Police figures show India has the world’s highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.