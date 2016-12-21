KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old brother.
Knoxville police said officers were called to the home Tuesday night and found the 12-year-old dead. A news release on the department’s Facebook page said it initially appeared that the boy shot himself. But it later became apparent that the death was a homicide.
The 13-year-old was charged Wednesday morning with first-degree murder and was being held in juvenile detention. The names of the brothers haven’t been released.
Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch told media outlets that the boys were the only ones home at the time of the shooting. He would not say how the boy got access to a gun.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.