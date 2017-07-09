Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community.

Television station WMAQ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uFXgfK ) that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Witnesses called an ambulance, thinking he’d suffered a seizure. Hospital workers soon discovered he’d been hit by a falling bullet.

Noah was flown to a Chicago hospital. On Friday, he was pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say an investigation determined the bullet had likely been fired skyward, like fireworks. It’s illegal to discharge a weapon within Hammond’s city limits.

The case remains under investigation.

