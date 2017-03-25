NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say a 13-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was injured as they tried to hop along rooftops in Brooklyn and plunged about four stories to the ground.

The boys were found in the back of the building in Bushwick about 5:30 p.m. Friday. The 13-year-old had severe trauma to his head and body. His 15-year-old friend had pelvic injuries but was expected to live.

Neighbors told the Daily News of New York that teens who don’t live in the building climb to the top and hang out. A couch was set up on the roof. The two didn’t live in the building.

In January last year, a 15-year-old girl died after she tried to jump from one rooftop to another in Manhattan and fell five stories.