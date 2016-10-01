CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Transit officials in Charlotte say 13 people were hurt when a city bus and two other vehicles collided.
Local media outlets report Mecklenburg County emergency personnel said one of the passengers on the bus suffered life-threatening injuries. Charlotte Area Transit System spokeswoman Juliann Sheldon said she had no information on the cause of Saturday’s accident.
Sheldon said six passengers on the bus had to be transported to the hospital. Medic, the county’s emergency medical transportation service, said seven people were treated at the scene.
The accident shut down a portion of Central Avenue.
