NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people have been injured in a fire at a high-rise building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
The blaze broke out in a third floor apartment just before 5 p.m. Thursday and spread to the fourth floor before it was extinguished at about 6:30 p.m.
Fire officials say two people were critically injured and four had potentially serious injuries. The others, including several firefighters, had minor injuries.
Among the injured was a 7-year-old girl who was in cardiac arrest. Fire officials say she was revived and is in good condition.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
It wasn’t clear what started the fire, but open windows and heavy winds caused thick smoke to rise into the building’s upper floors.
Some of the residents escaped to the roof to wait out the fire.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.