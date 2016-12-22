NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people have been injured in a fire at a high-rise building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The blaze broke out in a third floor apartment just before 5 p.m. Thursday and spread to the fourth floor before it was extinguished at about 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials say two people were critically injured and four had potentially serious injuries. The others, including several firefighters, had minor injuries.

Among the injured was a 7-year-old girl who was in cardiac arrest. Fire officials say she was revived and is in good condition.

It wasn’t clear what started the fire, but open windows and heavy winds caused thick smoke to rise into the building’s upper floors.

Some of the residents escaped to the roof to wait out the fire.