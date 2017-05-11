NEW YORK (AP) — A fire inside a New York City criminal court has left more than a dozen firefighters and court officers injured.
The FDNY says that seven court officers and four firefighters were treated for minor injuries after the blaze broke out around 4 p.m. Wednesday inside Brooklyn Criminal Court. One court officer and one firefighter suffered moderate injuries.
The fire department says it’s still investigating the cause of the fire that broke out on the sixth floor of the 10-story building.
Inmates were being held on the ninth floor at the time of the fire, and none were injured. They were transported to nearby city jails.
