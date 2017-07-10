OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old Florida girl died when an all-terrain vehicle being driven by an 11-year-old went off the road and overturned.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Victoria Rial died shortly after the accident Sunday night in Ocala.
Investigators say the boy was driving Victoria and a 7-year-old boy when they went off the road, partially ejecting the girl. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The boys were not hurt.
Investigators say charges are pending.
